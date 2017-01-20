-
DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY NIGHT
-
Serious crash involving bicyclist and pickup truck
-
Senate confirms Trump’s first two Cabinet members
-
Trump signs executive order on Obamacare
-
Dauphin County high school students gather to watch inauguration ceremony
-
-
Sweet moment: Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with nephew as dad signs executive orders
-
VIDEO: Anti-Trump protesters torch limo blocks from inaugural parade
-
Jewelry stolen from home during burglary in York
-
Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren outfit
-
2 in critical condition after crash on Route 422 in North Lebanon Township
-
-
Father, son charged with manufacturing child pornography
-
‘Charity isn’t political’: Washington restaurants giving away inauguration weekend profits
-
Here’s how much Obama’s pension is worth