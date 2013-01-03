School Bus Crash

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In Jackson Township, Lebanon County State Police are investigating a crash between a school bus and a Chevy Camero. It happened Thursday afternoon on Rosebud Road. No children were on the bus. The driver of the car is in critical condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

