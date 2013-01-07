Escaped prisoner caught in disguise

An escaped prisoner In Chicago was found sleeping in the basement of an apartment complex.

Kenneth Conley had been on the run for about a month, when a maintenance worker saw him and called police.

Officers swarmed the building, but they almost missed their chance to catch Conley.

Chief Paul Madigan of the Palos Hills Police Department said, “They didn’t find anyone there. The lieutenant was standing outside the building and while he’s standing outside the building an individual walked by him that drew his attention.”

Conley was disguised as an old man, wearing glasses and using a walking cane, but police were not fooled and took him into custody.