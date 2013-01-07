Giant Food/Martin’s Food Removes Ocean Beauty Seafood Smoke Salmon from Store Shelves

GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets remove from sale several varieties of smoked salmon due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes. The products were recalled by its distributor Ocean Beauty Seafoods.
The following products are included in this recall:
* Nathan’s Nova Salmon, 3 o.z., UPC 7303080368, all sell by dates * Nathan’s Nova Salmon, 8 o.z., UPC 7303080369, all sell by dates * Lascco Smoked Salmon, 3 o.z., UPC 7284001703, all sell by datesSo there have been no reports of illnesses to date.
Customers who have purchased the product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Ocean Beauty Seafood customer service at 1-800-368-7699. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT/MARTIN’S websites at www.giantfoodstores.com or www.martinsfoods.com.Based in Carlisle GIANT/MARTIN’S operates nearly 200 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, under the names of GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets. GIANT/MARTIN’S employs more than 31,000 associates are Ahold companies.