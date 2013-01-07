Giant Food/Martin’s Food Removes Ocean Beauty Seafood Smoke Salmon from Store Shelves

GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets remove from sale several varieties of smoked salmon due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes. The products were recalled by its distributor Ocean Beauty Seafoods.

The following products are included in this recall:

* Nathan’s Nova Salmon, 3 o.z., UPC 7303080368, all sell by dates * Nathan’s Nova Salmon, 8 o.z., UPC 7303080369, all sell by dates * Lascco Smoked Salmon, 3 o.z., UPC 7284001703, all sell by datesSo there have been no reports of illnesses to date.