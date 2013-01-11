Showers for your Friday

WET WEATHER: After a cold morning, we’ll see the clouds really thicken up today as our next system moves in from the southwest. We begin dry with temperatures climbing to the low and middle 40s by midday. Then, we’ll watch a batch of showers move in this afternoon. The window for rain opens around noon and closes around 8PM tonight, with the best chance for rain from 2-6PM. Expect about 0.25” of rain today. Showers taper into the evening, but the clouds linger. Temps will linger near 40° for evening plans.

Tonight, we bottom out in the mid to upper 30s with the clouds lingering. The winds will calm so expect a damp, misty feeling with some drizzle possible too.

WEEKEND WARMTH: A bubble of warm air is still forecast to take a hold of central Pennsylvania this weekend. Saturday, we keep the clouds with a few shots of sunshine. Highs will steadily climb into the middle 50s! Sunday, we’re nearing 60° in many locations. However, we’ll likely see some rain arrive later in the day after we get the warm up. Altogether, not too bad for a January weekend!

STEADY DROP OFF: The jet stream will be well to our west this weekend bust slowly it edges east. This separates the warm from the cold in general. As the jet slips east, we slowly drop our afternoon highs. The jet also works to steer storm systems, so we’ll become a bit more active through mid-week. Highs Monday will be near 50° with the chance for some rain. Tuesday, we’re closer to 40° for highs and a shower or two remains possible as well. Depending on timing and temps, it could end as some wintry precip. Too early to tell.

Wednesday into Thursday we get back to more seasonal norms spending most of the day in the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. January will be back soon enough.

Happy Friday and have a wonderful weekend!

– Jeff Jumper, Fox43 Morning Meteorologist

