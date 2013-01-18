Police warn of phone scam in Manchester Township

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported phone scam in Manchester Township. On Thursday, the resident reported that a man called claiming to be from the FBI and he had heard that several local homes had recently been burglarized.
He then offered to come and install an alarm system in the resident’s home. The caller requested that the payment be wired to him before he installed the system. At this point, the resident ended the call.
Northern York County Regional Police remind residents not to trust unsolicited calls and not provide personal information over the phone.
yvonne
I felt obligated to post because I received a call like that, too. The caller said I won a free home alarm system and they would deliver the kit and replace my old one anytime. All I needed to was deactivate my current alarm system first so they could install the new one. I didn't know that such a scam existed before but it sure was a suspicious call. I hung up.
I reported the caller's phone number to Callercenter to raise a warning. I suggest you guys check out other complaints on there. It'll surely update you with the latest tricks the scammers do to steal people's money.
