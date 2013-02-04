Bears have up & down weekend in Hershey

It was a good and bad weekend for the Bears. On Saturday, they broke a 4 game winless streak when they took down Manchester but on Sunday, they suffer a tough overtime loss against their biggest rival, the baby Penguins.

Mark French, Bears head coach

“Its one of those things when you sit back and try to protect a one goal lead and I think everyone in the building thought it wasn’t the right way to get things done and something bad will happen and they were right.”

Boyd Kane, Bears Captain

“Its a big rival and every point is important in the standings. We have played them 10 or 11 times already in 40 some games and we play them quite often so its going to happen.”

Steve Oleksy, Bears Defenseman

“At the end of the day we have to bring the battle level up in a one goal game and we have to find a way to win those games.”

The Bears, back on the ice, Tuesday night at Lake Erie.