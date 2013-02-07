Massive manhunt for ex-cop after 3 officers shot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTLA) — A massive manhunt is underway for a double murder suspect who is a former police officer, after three officers were shot overnight, one fatally

The suspect is believed to be Christopher Jordan Dorner, 33, a former LAPD officer and Navy reservist, known to be a skilled sniper. Officials warned that he is armed and dangerous.

Dorner is believed to be driving a blue or gray Nissan Titan pickup, California license plate 8D83987 or 7X09131. He may have changed the plates.

San Diego police have confirmed that a wallet containing a badge and ID of Dorner was found near Lindbergh Field.

It all began early Thursday in Corona, where witnesses spotted the suspect at an AMPM and alerted authorities.

Two LAPD officers were in the area en route to the home of an individual mentioned in an online manifesto posted by the suspect threatening police.

