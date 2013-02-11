Mild and breezy Tuesday

This evening areas of dense fog as formed under clearing skies and calm winds. Temperatures have fallen to the dew points. A cold front is pushing through the area. The winds will pick up behind the front out of the northwest which will allow drier air to move in. The winds will become quite breezy towards morning which will help to clear out the fog leaving mostly clear conditions. Lows will be mild and well above average in the low 30s overnight.

Tuesday sunshine will return as high pressure brings fair weather. After lows in the 30s, afternoon highs should be able to reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be westerly and gusty up to 30 mph at times.

Looks more and more likley we will get nicked by a storm system passing to our south. Right now most of the models are now coming up with snow developing Wednesday afternoon maybe initially mixing with some rain then changing to all snow and continuing into Thursday early morning before the storm lifts out.

Question still will be where the secondary low sets up. This feature will be key in how much snow we get.

Early amounts look to range from 2 to 6 inches across the area. Will post any watches or warnings if the National Weather Service issues them.

Of course these amounts are certainly preliminary and subject to change as the storm evolves. Quiet and mostly cloudy for Thursday with more sunshine by Friday.

Next system in question is the potential for a weekend snow storm but the models are all over the place with this one. If it does develop, it looks to bring the chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday. We will continue to hammer out the details as they come into us.

Enjoy the mild air because as we head into the weekend, we are looking at highs in the upper 20s to low 30s to return.

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

