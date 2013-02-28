Department of Health partners with Medscape to enhance public health alert system

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that a new partnership with Medscape will enhance communication efforts of urgent public health messages to Pennsylvania’s health care professionals.

“This partnership complements our current Heath Alert Network (HAN) system and will allow us to heighten our efforts and reach additional Pennsylvania health care professionals in a timely manner,” said Acting Secretary of Health Michael Wolf.

Presently, the department delivers critical health information through health alerts sent to state and local public health agencies, healthcare providers, hospitals and emergency management officials, as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national HAN system.

Information is currently distributed through the HAN system to members that subscribe with the department. Medscape will now distribute this information to their members as well, helping to expand the reach within the healthcare community.

“It is critical to instantly communicate urgent health alerts to providers on both a state and local level, said Robert Marotta, Senior Vice President & Chief Regulatory Counsel of WebMD. “As a leading source of health information, Medscape will support the Pennsylvania Department of Health in its efforts to quickly and efficiently provide physicians and health professionals with the latest health news.”

The article above provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.