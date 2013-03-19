Law enforcement in York county discussing the success of their weekend police efforts. Operation Pressure Point focused on drug activity, traffic violations, liquor control enforcement and warrant services. Police set up a DUI checkpoint on the I-83 business loop and arrested 20 people in just a few hours. Officials say this kind of enforcement will continue. During the 72 hour operation, police made 62 DUI arrests and 697 citations. They also made 21 drug arrests.
Operation Pressure Point
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
St. Patrick’s Day revelers take note: Lancaster County plans heightened DUI enforcement details
-
State Police announce fewer DUI arrests, more crashes during New Year’s Eve weekend
-
Recent shootings in York prompt Group Violence Initiative actions from police
-
Police: We’ve found the person responsible for Central York School District threats
-
State Police Troop H to step up DUI enforcement during ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
-
-
State Police DUI arrest numbers for New Year’s holiday weekend drop from same span last year
-
Police, York County Drug Task Force make 4 arrests, seize drugs after overdose investigation
-
Bucks Co. pawn shops bought stolen items, resold them at full value, AG Josh Shapiro says
-
Pawn Shop Theft Ring busted in Bucks County
-
Pennsylvania State Police Reminds Motorists to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over this Holiday Season
-
-
York man arrested after drug dealing operation uncovered
-
Father who’s lived in U.S. since he was 2 faces deportation after ICE arrest
-
Parents overdosing on heroin, 3 children found in SUV sitting in middle of road, police say
1 Comment
HowIgnorantRU?
Peanuts.
Comments are closed.