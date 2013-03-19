Law enforcement in York county discussing the success of their weekend police efforts. Operation Pressure Point focused on drug activity, traffic violations, liquor control enforcement and warrant services. Police set up a DUI checkpoint on the I-83 business loop and arrested 20 people in just a few hours. Officials say this kind of enforcement will continue. During the 72 hour operation, police made 62 DUI arrests and 697 citations. They also made 21 drug arrests.