York woman facing child porn charges allegedly for re-posting video on Facebook

A York woman is being charged with possession of child pornography, a felony charge, after she shared a video of a man sexually assaulting a toddler girl on her facebook account.
Police say 26-year old Tabitha Munoz-Martinez, of the 500 block of West Clarke Avenue, re-posted a video of an older man performing sexual acts on a 2-4 year old girl on her facebook account. She claims she saw the video on her facebook account’s news feed. She told police she downloaded it and then shared the video on her own page in March to make other parents aware of perverts.
Officer Michael Mendez, who investigated the case, didn’t see the video himself but another officer did. “He said it was so disgusting he could only see about two minutes of the six-minute tape.” He said Martinez claims she was just trying to inform the public. “She wanted to educate the general public. Obviously it’s never a good position to feel it’s your need to educate the general public and break the law yourself. Never did I have somebody say that they were going to help the general public by breaking a law by putting child pornography on their web page.” He says she should have called police right away instead of taking matters into her own hands. “She just stated that she realized she made a mistake and she should have called the police but she did not. She opted to re-post it on the internet.”
Although they don’t want to be identified one of Martinez’s facebook friends tipped off police. “I was on facebook and I played the video and I thought, no this is not right. I waited for my husband to get out of the shower and he is the one who decided to call 911 because it is child pornography. That’s just downright sick. There’s other ways. Posting something about pervs and child molesters instead of putting that on there with a young little baby girl. I mean you may not see the guy that was doing it but you seen the baby girl and that was just nasty,” said the tipster.
During an interview with police, Martinez said she saw the video post on her facebook posted from someone else. According to court documents Martinez could not find the source when asked by police.
Martinez is free on $5,000 bail. If she is convicted of possession of child pornography she could face probation or jail time. She would also have to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) for 15 years.
Courtney
Wow, way to go. instead of getting the pervert in the video they arrest the women trying to get the man identified. Dumbass cop
rick
wow courtney she cant remember who posted it,she is lying!!!!!! she is the sicko for posting it and not going to the cops in the first place!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ed L
Whoa! Read the article again! Carefully this time! She couldn't find the source when asked by the police to identify it.It should still be on her timeline. And COPS are the dumbass ones? Be careful how you judge!
kayla
Too worried about this woman rather than the man that did that to a child…wow
Peg
you can't tell me they can't trace this back to where it came from! AND this woman needs to be charged too…..just for stupidity. Who forwards something like that without being sick in the head ! Should have immediately called the police. If she felt the need to forward something to 'warn' people…maybe just a still shot of the monsters face so we can all look for him!
Guest
There are clearly more legal and legitimate ways to identify the man in the video without having to re-victimize the abused child again by redistributing the video to others Courtney. Claiming to to make other parents aware of perverts is no excuse for the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Guest
If you were the parent of the poor child in the video how would you feel if another parent re-posted the abuse of your child on Facebook for others to watch and distribute kayla? I am sure most parents would be completely outraged and would feel that their child was being exploited and re-victimized by the redistribution of the video. Too right people and especially parents should be worried about this woman's alleged intentions.
steven
@kayla @courtney ……Did any of you rocket scientists ever think maybe the guy never showed his face in the video? Theres something new to think about!
MyTakeOnIt
The woman did something illegal, period. If you were to find a child porn photo laying on a sidewalk, would you scan it into your computer and share it with all of your friends?
For her INaction, it's the same thing that JoePa is being scrutinized for NOT doing.
rob
WOW Guessing she must have really pissed of the Good old boy club of York or your a gun owner Hummmmmmmmmmmm she only fowarded the dam thing why not find the one that posted it. But as York co is this lady needs to hook up with LDO of Dover. She can show u how to be a user , whore ,and use tracking and recording of your phone and vehilce and get nothing, but trying to get the defendent locked up . A few things to keep in mind with the good old boy club of york. thay will file false charges get u a jury that cant read or understand what there reading and DO NOT TRUST ANY ATTORNEYS IN YORK
Guest
she only fowarded the dam thing? This is a video depicting the sexually abuse & exploitation of a very young child we are referring to here not just some 'thing' rob. Don't you understand that by reposting the video on Facebook as opposed to reporting it to the police she is also responsible for the re-victimization of the sexually exploited child by redistributing it? There are simply no excuses for anyone, including parents, to post, repost or share child pornography on Facebook and hopefully this prosecution will serve as cautionary warning to others.
http://www.ice.gov/predator
MyTakeOnIt
Not sure if you are replying to me, but hell no, I am not part of any good ole' boys club, ever. As far as the rest of your post, never-mind a jury, we cannot figure out what the hell you are saying
rachel vaughan
If something is sent to your computer,it's there forever! Something is not right here??? What is wrong with that woman?! If i got a video like that,i'd be on the phone to 911! People don't just randomly send kidde porn to folks they don't know.I say,take the bitch down cellar an kick butt till she gives up the wacko who made the film! "Trying to inform the public" !! Geeze,that sounds so stupid! It also sounds lik BS too!
jeannie
I never had to download a video on facebook to share it. all i ever had to do was click share.
