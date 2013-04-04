Shrewsbury Burglar Caught on Camera

The burglar who robbed a Shrewsbury salon in October was caught on camera in these pictures. The Hair House Salon, located at 60 E. Forrest Drive, Shrewsbury Township, York County, was robbed on October 26th. The burglar forced open a door to get into the business. Once inside, the burglar realized the salon had video surveillance cameras, and he pushed the cameras upward facing the ceiling. The suspect rifled through drawers and stole cash.

Prior to leaving the salon, the burglar attempted to disable the computer system controlling the salon’s video surveillance cameras. Anyone with information on the identity of the actor is asked to contact PSP-York at 717-428-1011.