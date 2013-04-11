Disney on Ice gracing the Giant Center

Hershey – Some of your favorite Disney characters are hitting the ice in Hershey for the next four days. Disney on Ice’s presentation of Worlds of Fantasy is in town today through Sunday at the Giant Center.

Lightning McQueen and the Cars cast is a part of the Disney on Ice show playing at the Giant Center. Four stories are highlighted in the performance including Cars, Toy Story III, The Little Mermaid and Tinkerbelle. Remote control, life-sized cars highlight the first story as the story of Cars unfolds. The show has a little bit of something for everyone, young and old, boy or girl.

“There is nothing for me that compares to seeing the kids smile and waving at us just by blowing a kiss to a little girl when I am Barbie, it just makes their day. It is something I will never take for granted,” said skater Alevia Peterson who hails from Pennsylvania.

The show runs about two hours. You can catch a performance seven more times over the next four days including one show tonight and Friday, three shows on Saturday and two on Sunday. Tickets are still available.

For more information, click http://disney.go.com/disneyonice/.