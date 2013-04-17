Harrisburg woman shot in the foot during robbery attempt

A Harrisburg woman is shot in the foot during an attempted robbery in front of her home. It happened just before midnight Tuesday, in the 1900 block of Briggs street in the Allison Hill section of the city. The 22 year old victim told police that she was getting something from her car when she was approached by two young males. They demanded her valuables and told her to get on the ground. The victim said that she didn’t have any valuables. One of the robbers then shot her in her left foot. The robbers then ran away.

The victim’s boyfriend inside her home heard the the gunshot. He ran out and chased the robbers but stopped when they fired at him. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The suspects are described as two black males, between 18 and 20 years old. One wore a red hooded sweatshirt and the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Krokos at (717) 255-3184 or Lieutenant Robert Fegan at (717) 255-3114.