Part of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County was shut down Monday afternoon when a suspect ran into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Swatara Township police were chasing the suspect out of the Harrisburg mall. Southbound lanes between exits 46A and 45 were closed for a few hours.
Suspect Hit By Vehicle
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Man killed after angry driver plows into crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
-
School bus with students on board caught in gun battle crossfire
-
FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted
-
Two suspects in Carlisle home invasion robbery apprehended; one had 11 bags of heroin on him, police say
-
Lancaster County man accused of attacking Uber driver with hatchet during robbery
-
-
Police searching for suspects who stole $69,000 worth of ATVs, truck & trailer in Lebanon County
-
Attentive employee at auto parts store leads police to hit & run suspect
-
Missing teen with autism rescued from cabin 2,000 miles away from her home
-
Hanover police release image of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident
-
Teen thought to be robbery victim now accused of setting up her friend
-
-
Thieves target mailboxes in Upper Allen Township
-
Pomona officer killed, second wounded by barricaded suspect who has not surrendered
-
Video shows man kidnapping child in broad daylight: FBI
1 Comment
MyTakeOnIt
Why don't the drunks park their cars and run out onto the highway?
Comments are closed.