Suspect Hit By Vehicle

Part of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County was shut down Monday afternoon when a suspect ran into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Swatara Township police were chasing the suspect out of the Harrisburg mall. Southbound lanes between exits 46A and 45 were closed for a few hours. Filed in: News Facebook

