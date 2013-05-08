Manchester Twp home burgled

Northern York County Regional Police Department are investigating a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Woodmont Drive in Manchester Township.

Police say the resident reported leaving the home around noon on Monday. When the resident got home at 5:45pm, several interior doors that are normally closed were standing open. The resident continued to check the residence and found that a sliding door in the basement was partially open. The resident found several items missing from the home, including;

Diamond ring

Sterling silver ring

Two cell phones

Two iPods

Digital camera

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.