Not as cold tonight

No record was broken this morning so the record low of 34° set back in 1996 remains. However, the official low this morning was cold at 35°. The next couple of mornings temperatures will continue to rise so no concerns of frost the rest of the week.

This evening there are isolated showers across the area. Bring the umbrella if you are heading out but know any rain that falls will be light and brief. Clouds will remain overnight with a slight threat for showers. While not as cold and still running a bit below average, lows will dip to the upper 40s.

The winds will shift to the south as a warm front skirts northward. Temperatures will warm quickly despite clouds in the area to the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Skies will clear slowly tomorrow night into Thursday setting up for a beautiful day with only an isolated threat for a shower. Highs will be warmer near 80°

ENDING THE WEEK WITH SUNSHINE

Friday looks dry and pretty mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Plenty of sunshine as high pressure controls our weather.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some of the models keep Saturday dry while others bring a chance for showers. I think for now most of the day looks to remain rain free. Only an isolated threat for showers with highs a bit cooler in the low 70s.

Sunday has a better chance for seeing some scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs will still get into the low 70s.

80’s EARLY NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure builds in nicely for early next. Isolated showers possible Monday but it should be mainly a dry day along with Tuesday. Both days look to warm up nicely. Mid to upper 70’s to start the week, then warming to the low 80s by Tuesday.

Have a terrific night!

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

