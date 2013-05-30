Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Spider-Man musical closing in on 1000th performance

spiderman

When Spider-Man hit Broadway, a classic comic book story was transformed into an amazing musical masterpiece. SPIDER-MAN Turn Off the Dark is currently one of the most popular shows on Broadway, holding the record for highest single-week attendance in Broadway history and consistently grossing over $1,000,000 each week.

This June, SPIDER-MAN Turn Off the Dark will celebrate its landmark 1000th performance!

Actor Reeve Carney, who plays the main character of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, talks about the show’s success and how you can check it out!