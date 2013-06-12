Feds award $2.9 million to HIA

Harrisburg International Airport is in line to receive three federal grants totaling $2.9 million. HIA was award the grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for snow removal equipment, improve the airport’s aircraft rescue and firefighting facility, rehab runway pavement and make updates to the existing airport master plan study.
The awarding of the grants was announced by Senator Bob Casey’s office in Washington. The Senator called HIA a critical element of the region’s economy.
MyTakeOnIt
Can we get a grant to trim our tree over the road for the benefit of travelers on the road below it? No.
Could we get the township to fix their rotted curb with concrete peeling onto the road? No.
Why can't airlines pay for upkeep of the airports they use? Get the government out of the business in air travel except that dealing with national security.
