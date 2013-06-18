Police to announce arrest in Derry Township fatal stabbing

Authorities have made an arrest in the stabbing death of 87-year-old Joyce Roth. A news conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. in the Dauphin County Courthouse regarding the arrest .

Roth, of Allentown, was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife inside her son’s home along the 900 block of Bryon Road on June 10, police said.

Investigators initially believed she was stabbed during an apparent burglary.

Roth was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where she later died.

