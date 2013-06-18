Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Closings & Delays

Police to announce arrest in Derry Township fatal stabbing

Posted 8:55 AM, June 18, 2013, by , Updated at 08:56AM, June 18, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JoyceRoth

Authorities have made an arrest in the stabbing death of 87-year-old Joyce Roth. A news conference  is planned for 10:30 a.m. in the Dauphin County Courthouse regarding the arrest .

Roth, of Allentown, was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife inside her son’s home along the 900 block of Bryon Road  on June 10, police said.

Investigators initially believed she was stabbed during an apparent burglary.

Roth was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where she later died.

FOX43 News will continue to follow on this story.

Check back later for updates.