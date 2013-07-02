Gettysburg events help keep history alive for many generations

150 years ago, the bloodiest battle fought in the U.S. paved the way for how we live today.

Robert Cooley, of Virginia, is a reenactor in Gettysburg. His role is a “Confederate Army Adjutant.” Robert will be running orders to the various fighting units in the National Civil War Battle Reenactment. His family history may be the prompter of his patriotism.

Robert says, “I had 3 uncles in the 12th Virginia Cavalry, during the war. I also had 2 uncles in the 9th New York heavy artillery.”

The past is what brings the Smith family, of Maryland, back to the battlegrounds.

Drew Smith says, “The biggest thing for me is this is who we are, because we wouldn’t be standing here today, talking about it if it wasn’t for 150 years ago.”

Nick Smith says, “I appreciate the history of it, how many people died and how it impacted the Civil War and how big this battle was and I love the history about it.”

Dad, Curt Smith says, “It’s to know we shouldn’t forget about it. The younger generations don’t have a tangible connection to it, but they never lose thought or importance of what happened.”

Acting soldier, Robert, says keeping history alive is a way to remember the more than 51,000 men who lost their lives during the three-day clash in Gettysburg.

“We can’t repeat the mistakes we made. This is a good way not only to illustrate the struggle between the North and South, but you don’t want to have a repeat of what took place 150 years ago,” says Robert.