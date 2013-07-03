Fireworks scheduled for our area

The list below is arranged by the date of when the fireworks are scheduled for your area. If you do not see your area or a fireworks show listed and know of one, please email the date, time and location of where they are scheduled to news@fox43.com
June Fireworks
Lancaster city — June 28 @ 10PM, launched off the Duke Street Garage
Long’s Park – Patriotic concert and Fireworks, June 30, starting @ 7:30PM
East Lampeter Township — June 29 @ dusk (about 9:10PM) from Rockvale Outlets
Londonderry Township — June 29 @ 9:30PM from Sunset Park
Mountville — June 29 @ dusk from Froelich Park
Marietta — June 29 @ 10 p.m.
Springettsbury Township — June 30 @ dusk at Springettsbury Park
July 3, 2013
Lower Paxton Township — July 3 after dark at Koons Park
Carroll Valley — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Ski Liberty
Gettysburg — July 3 between 9 and 10 p.m. (after the parade) @ the Recreation Park
Red Lion — July 3 @ 9:45PM @ Red Lion Area Senior High School’s Horn Field
Shrewsbury — June 29 @11PM in Sweeney Park; Rain date is June 30 @ 9:30PM
July 4, 2013
Shippensburg Borough — July 4 at dusk at Memorial Park Derry Township
Hershey — July 4 @ 10:15PM at Hershey Park
Harrisburg — July 4 @ 9:10PM at Riverfront Park
Chambersburg — July 4 @ dusk at Memorial Park; Rain date is July 6
Waynesboro – July 4 @ 9PM at Waynesboro Area High School
Ephrata Borough — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Lincoln Heights Outdoor Rec
Lititz — July 4 @ 10PM @ Lititz Springs Park
Lebanon city — July 4 about 9PM @ Coleman Memorial Park; Rain date is July 5
Hanover — July 4 at 9:30PM @ the Moulfield Complex
Wrightsville — July 4 @9:30PM at the John Wright Building area
York city — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Sovereign Bank Stadium **Before the fireworks, celebration begins at 6PM with activities including carnival games and a concert by the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors. Admission and parking are free.**
July 5, 2013
York Township Park–July 5th 2013- 9pm. Will start prior to Friday night movie in the park. York Township will host a fireworks show on Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m. (not 9:15 p.m. as stated in the newsletter) at York Township Park in honor of Independence Day. The fireworks will be shot prior to the showing of the Free Friday Flick for the evening, which will be The Lorax (PG). The movie will begin a short time after the fireworks, around 9:20 p.m. or so. In case of inclement weather, check our Hotline at 741-3861 x 350 for cancellations, which should be posted by 7 p.m. if necessary.
July 6, 2013
Carlisle — July 6 @ 9:30 PM from the Carlisle Fairgrounds
Columbia — Columbia Consolidated Fire Dept. is having their Carnival starting Wed. July 3rd @ 6PM and ending on Sat. July 6th with a fireworks display starting around 10PM. They are located at 10th and Mifflin streets in Columbia Pa.
East Petersburg — July 6 @ 10:30PM at East Petersburg Park
Jonestown — July 6 @ 9:30PM at Jonestown Park
