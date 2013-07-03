Fireworks scheduled for our area

The list below is arranged by the date of when the fireworks are scheduled for your area. If you do not see your area or a fireworks show listed and know of one, please email the date, time and location of where they are scheduled to news@fox43.com

June Fireworks

Lancaster city — June 28 @ 10PM, launched off the Duke Street Garage

Long’s Park – Patriotic concert and Fireworks, June 30, starting @ 7:30PM

East Lampeter Township — June 29 @ dusk (about 9:10PM) from Rockvale Outlets

Londonderry Township — June 29 @ 9:30PM from Sunset Park

Mountville — June 29 @ dusk from Froelich Park

Marietta — June 29 @ 10 p.m.

Springettsbury Township — June 30 @ dusk at Springettsbury Park

July 3, 2013

Lower Paxton Township — July 3 after dark at Koons Park

Carroll Valley — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Ski Liberty

Gettysburg — July 3 between 9 and 10 p.m. (after the parade) @ the Recreation Park

Red Lion — July 3 @ 9:45PM @ Red Lion Area Senior High School’s Horn Field

Shrewsbury — June 29 @11PM in Sweeney Park; Rain date is June 30 @ 9:30PM

July 4, 2013

Shippensburg Borough — July 4 at dusk at Memorial Park Derry Township

Hershey — July 4 @ 10:15PM at Hershey Park

Harrisburg — July 4 @ 9:10PM at Riverfront Park

Chambersburg — July 4 @ dusk at Memorial Park; Rain date is July 6

Waynesboro – July 4 @ 9PM at Waynesboro Area High School

Ephrata Borough — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Lincoln Heights Outdoor Rec

Lititz — July 4 @ 10PM @ Lititz Springs Park

Lebanon city — July 4 about 9PM @ Coleman Memorial Park; Rain date is July 5

Hanover — July 4 at 9:30PM @ the Moulfield Complex

Wrightsville — July 4 @9:30PM at the John Wright Building area

York city — July 4 @ 9:30PM at Sovereign Bank Stadium **Before the fireworks, celebration begins at 6PM with activities including carnival games and a concert by the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors. Admission and parking are free.**

July 5, 2013

York Township Park–July 5th 2013- 9pm. Will start prior to Friday night movie in the park. York Township will host a fireworks show on Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m. (not 9:15 p.m. as stated in the newsletter) at York Township Park in honor of Independence Day. The fireworks will be shot prior to the showing of the Free Friday Flick for the evening, which will be The Lorax (PG). The movie will begin a short time after the fireworks, around 9:20 p.m. or so. In case of inclement weather, check our Hotline at 741-3861 x 350 for cancellations, which should be posted by 7 p.m. if necessary.



July 6, 2013

Carlisle — July 6 @ 9:30 PM from the Carlisle Fairgrounds

Columbia — Columbia Consolidated Fire Dept. is having their Carnival starting Wed. July 3rd @ 6PM and ending on Sat. July 6th with a fireworks display starting around 10PM. They are located at 10th and Mifflin streets in Columbia Pa.

East Petersburg — July 6 @ 10:30PM at East Petersburg Park

Jonestown — July 6 @ 9:30PM at Jonestown Park