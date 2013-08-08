LEGO divides fans with Simpsons set

(CNNMoney) – LEGO has confirmed plans to launch a new set of toys based on ‘The Simpsons’ television series, angering some die-hard fans who say the characters are not appropriate for children.

The Simpsons launch, which is slated for 2014, had been rumored for months and some LEGO fans initially railed against the idea, questioning the behavior of the show’s characters and its treatment of mature topics.