LEGO divides fans with Simpsons set

(CNNMoney) – LEGO has confirmed plans to launch a new set of toys based on ‘The Simpsons’ television series, angering some die-hard fans who say the characters are not appropriate for children.
The Simpsons launch, which is slated for 2014, had been rumored for months and some LEGO fans initially railed against the idea, questioning the behavior of the show’s characters and its treatment of mature topics.
Earlier this year, some took to LEGO’s online message board, creating a petition calling on the company to avoid making any Simpsons-themed toys.
“I say no to Simpsons. It is not appropriate at all for LEGO’s age group. It’s not really appropriate for anyone,” wrote one contributor.
The company has made billions off other themed LEGO toys that could also be considered unsuitable for young children, including the lucrative Star Wars line.
And this is not the first time LEGO has faced criticism over its toys. An academic in New Zealand recently released a research paper noting that today’s LEGO characters are looking increasingly angry and carrying more weapons.