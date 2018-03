This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Smoke in a cooling unit elevator forced a local feed mill to be evacuated this afternoon. It happened around 11am at the Wenger’s Feed Mill on the Harrisburg Pike. Employees noticed the smoke and the building was immediately evacuated. Firefighters stopped the smoldering within minutes. There were no injuries. The mill processes grain into livestock feed. Filed in: News Facebook

