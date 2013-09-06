Veteran Pa. lawmaker dies at age 74

State Rep. Dick L. Hess (R-Bedford) died Friday from complications that arose from recent leg surgery, according to the Pennsylvania House speaker’s office.

Hess, 74, died at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family, according to House Speaker Sam Smith.

Hess was first elected to the House in 1986, where he most recently chaired the Transportation Committee.

Prior to being elected to the House, Rep. Hess served for 15 years as Bedford County’s Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, and nearly eight years as chief clerk to the Bedford County Commissioners.

Hess is survived by his wife, Shirley, their son, Jeff, daughter-in-law Lizette and three grandchildren, Erika, Zachary and Haden.

Governor Corbett ordered all Pennsylvania flags lowered to half-staff at the Capitol Complex and at commonwealth facilities statewide in honor of Hess.