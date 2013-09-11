Hot air in place again

SIZZLE AND STORM: Ok, we had the oppressively hot and humid day yesterday. Today, it looks to be about a mirror image of heat and humidity, but we’ll see the shot at a few storms bubbling in the afternoon. Most stay dry, but any that see storms can expect heavy downpours and some gusty winds. A storm or two may be strong to severe in the afternoon. Highs today hit the 90s for most.

AHEAD OF THE FRONT: Thursday will be another hot and stuffy day, but we’ll be held in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday. Ahead of this front we expect a line of thunderstorms to blossom during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms could pack a punch, with damaging winds as the main threat. We’ll keep an eye on things through the day.

BEHIND THE FRONT: All the goodies are sitting behind this cold front. A drastically different blob of air will race in overnight Thursday into Friday. We’ll see clouds give way to sunshine bay afternoon on Friday. We could see a stray sprinkle or shower Friday as the moisture is scoured out, but most will be dry all day. It’s going to be a breezy and much cooler day with highs only near 70°!

WEEKEND: The cool, dry, comfy air stays with us as abundant sunshine fills the sky. We’ll have some cool mornings in the 40s, but the afternoons will feature highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and middle 70s by Sunday. Enjoy the awesome weather!

BEYOND: Not much change is anticipated for the start of the work week. A few clouds with a front arrive early Monday with highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday looks cooler with sunny highs in the low 70s.

“We will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail.” – President George W. Bush

– Jeff Jumper, WPMT Fox43 Morning Meteorologist

