Crews respond to HazMat incident in Springfield Twp.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a HazMat incident in southern York County. The call came in just before 6:30 a.m. at Bimax Inc. located along the 100 block of Industrial Road in Springfield Township.

The immediate area was cordoned off at Commerce Drive and Susquehanna Trail South.

A half-gallon of unknown material leaked on the property, according to Joe Dettinger, Bimax Inc. Regulatory Affairs Manager.

Officials are currently monitoring the situation.

There is no serious danger to the surrounding area or businesses, said Dettinger.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.

