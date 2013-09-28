Police: Wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

Police are searching for a man who police are considering armed and dangerous and who stole a loaded pistol and boxes of ammunition.

Police say Shane Winters,19, is wanted for a theft of a loaded .40 caliber pistol and four boxes of ammunition from a home on North Middleton Road in North Middleton Township on Monday.

North Middleton Township Police advise that Winters is considered armed and dangerous and caution the public to not approach him.

Winters is described as a white male, 5’7″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Winter’s location is asked to call North Middleton Township Police at 717-243-4121.