A Lancaster County man dies in a farming accident. It happened just after 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at a farm in Colerain Township. The Lancaster County Coroner identified the victim as 35 year old David Stolzfus of Kirkwood.

Stolzfus apparently slipped and fell into a liquid manure pit and drowned. It took rescue crews more than an hour to recover his body. The coroner has ruled Stolzfus’ death as accidental.