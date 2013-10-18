Hershey Links closing for good

The Hershey Links golf course is a popular attraction in the area, but at the end of the season when the doors close, they will close for good.

“It’s a huge tourist attraction so it’s pretty unfortunate,” said Ashley Wilson, who owns a rental home near the course.

The land is owned by Hershey Trust. Plans were announced last year to build student housing for Milton Hershey, a year round school for kids from backgrounds of poverty.

“There is a good amount of buffer space that will be around these homes. It would have more than the maximum which is required by the township of 50 feet of buffer space around the development. It will be lot’s of green space, plants, walking trails,” said Lisa Scullin Senior Director of Communications for Milton Hershey School.

People who live in South Hanover Township, where the course is located, have expressed concerns about the loss of tax revenue.

Ashley Wilson fears she will lose money from not being able to rent her home out to golfers. “It’s pretty disappointing with the golf course closing. We might end up losing business because of it or having people stay with us. Because we typically have a pro golfer stay here every year because of the tournament. We just always have a lot of people staying for the golf course,” said.

But the school maintains this will be beneficial for the community. “To educate more kids also gives us the opportunity to employ more house parents, employ more teachers, the supporting jobs that go along with increasing our student population,” said Scullin.

Right now there is not a time frame for when construction will start.