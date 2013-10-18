Hershey Links closing for good

The Hershey Links golf course is a popular attraction in the area, but at the end of the season when the doors close, they will close for good.
“It’s a huge tourist attraction so it’s pretty unfortunate,” said Ashley Wilson, who owns a rental home near the course.
The land is owned by Hershey Trust. Plans were announced last year to build student housing for Milton Hershey, a year round school for kids from backgrounds of poverty.
“There is a good amount of buffer space that will be around these homes. It would have more than the maximum which is required by the township of 50 feet of buffer space around the development. It will be lot’s of green space, plants, walking trails,” said Lisa Scullin Senior Director of Communications for Milton Hershey School.
People who live in South Hanover Township, where the course is located, have expressed concerns about the loss of tax revenue.
Ashley Wilson fears she will lose money from not being able to rent her home out to golfers. “It’s pretty disappointing with the golf course closing. We might end up losing business because of it or having people stay with us. Because we typically have a pro golfer stay here every year because of the tournament. We just always have a lot of people staying for the golf course,” said.
But the school maintains this will be beneficial for the community. “To educate more kids also gives us the opportunity to employ more house parents, employ more teachers, the supporting jobs that go along with increasing our student population,” said Scullin.
Right now there is not a time frame for when construction will start.
Concerned SH Res
In 2005, the Trust asked South Hanover Township to remove the current Venice campus from taxable property zoning to allow Milton Hershey School student housing to be built. At that time, the Trust promised South Hanover Township that no further Trust properties in the Township would be removed from taxable status. In their request, the Trust relied upon it's Master Plan which designated any further student housing for the nearby Trust owned Manada and Swatara farms. The Trust Master Plan also stated that the Links shall remain as a golf course, serving as open space and a buffer between residential developent and the Venice homes. If the Trust honors their promises to the citizens of South Hanvoer Township, the Links will stay open as a golf cousre and the new student homes will be built on the vacant Swatara and Manada farms. The new homes will still create jobs, and the 60 jobs scheduled to be lost with the proposed Links-closure will be saved. If the Trust goes back on their word the Trust and Milton Hershey School will have wasted a valuable potential revenue generating property and will lose respect and credibility in the community. The students of the Millton Hershey School will lose a unique educational resource and the $24 million that the Trust has invested in the Links. The citizens of South Hanover will gain more traffic on Route 39 and will lose a premier destination venue, valuable open space, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual tax revenue. The proposed closure of the Links is bad for the Trust, bad for the students of the Milton Hershey School, and bad for the citizens of South Hanover Township.
Concerned Citizen
Where was Fox43 on Thursday evening during the South Hanover Town Hall meeting?
