Police seek information on dog that bit teen in Spring Garden Twp.

Police are searching for a small dog that bit a teenager at a York County park on Wednesday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Tri Hill Park along the 300 block of Tri Hill Road in Spring Garden Township.

According to police reports, the 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was bit by a small white dog with curly hair, possibly a poodle.

The person walking the dog is described as a white male, approximately 70 years of age.

Authorities say the dog was on a leash at the time of the incident. Police believe the person walking the dog may not be aware that the dog bit the teen.

Anyone with the information about the dog or the owner is asked to contact police at 717-843-0851.