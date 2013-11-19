Man found dead after standoff with police ID’d

Police have released the name of the man killed Monday afternoon during a standoff with police in York County.
Officers from the West Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Baltimore Pike around 12:54 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for man wanted out of Carroll County, MD.
The man, identified, as 53-year-old Brian Anthony Costley, of West Manheim, was wanted for a violation of pretrial services on a DUI charge.
According to police reports, Costley opened fire of police when officers attempted to serve the warrant.
One of the officers returned fire while retreating to find cover, police said. Costley then barricaded himself inside the home.
When the York County Quick Response team forced their way inside–they found Costley dead at the scene.
State police and the York County District Attorney’s office are investigating.
None of the officers involved in the incident were hurt.
Two officers were placed on administrative leave.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
