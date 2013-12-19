Boy with Down syndrome gets life changing letter

(PIX11) – It’s difficult to watch 20-year-old Rion Holcombe, of Roebuck, South Carolina, see his dreams of college come true without tearing up.

Rion, like many students around his age, received an acceptance letter to attend college — his from a special program at Clemson University, his mother’s alma mater.

Already wearing his college sweatshirt, Holcombe’s face is priceless as he turns to his proud parents and asks incredulously, “They said ‘Yes’?”

Clemson’s two-year LIFE program accepts 15 young adults with special needs.

Rion’s mom, Susan, says, “I love that kids like Rion get to experience college life and this type of independence.”

