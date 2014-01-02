PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Several Area Roadways

Due to extreme winter road conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several major roadways in south central Pennsylvania, effective immediately.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

· Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties ,

· Interstate 78 in Lebanon County ,

· Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties ,

· Interstate 283 in Dauphin County,

· PA Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties ,

· US Route 22/322 in Dauphin and Perry counties,

· PA Route 581 in Cumberland County ,

· US Route 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties ,

· US Route 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties,

· US Route 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties,

· US Route 30 in Lancaster and York counties,

· US Route 222 in Lancaster County, between Rt. 30 and Berks County line.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check road conditions on more than 2,900 miles of state roads by calling 5-1-1 or visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, average traffic speeds on urban interstates and access to more than 670 traffic cameras. The 511 site also provides easy-to-use, color-coded winter road conditions for all interstates and other routes covered in the 511 reporting network. Regional Twitter alerts are also available on the 511PA website.

PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.