Man suspected of sex assault in York Co. captured in South Carolina

A man sought for the alleged sexual assault of a minor in York County was apprehended Friday in South Carolina.

A warrant for the arrest of Daniel Shaub, 45, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, was issued Dec. 18 after Northeastern Regional Police charged him in connection with the alleged assault of a minor. Shaub, who fled to South Carolina, faces statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and other charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shortly after the warrant was issued, Northeastern Regional Police asked for marshal’s help in locating Shaub.

Marshals based in Scranton investigated several leads and determined Shaub was in South Carolina.

Shaub was arrested with out incident on Jan. 3. He was taken to a detention center in Horry County and turned over to local authorities for processing.

“The U.S. Marshals Service takes an aggressive, deliberate approach in locating and arresting fugitives charged with serious felony offenses, especially those wanted for sex crimes against children,” U.S. Marshal Pane said. “It is my sincere hope that the victim will find some measure of comfort knowing that the alleged attacker has been brought to justice.”