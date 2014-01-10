UPDATE: on shots fired in Lancaster on Tuesday

As a result of this incident, police have filed charges against Angel Rosa, 48, from the 300 block of Elmshire Drive in Lancaster.

Rosa is being charged with 2 counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and 1 count of discharge of a firearm.

Previously Reported:

Lancaster police are investigating a “shots fired” incident that happened around 11p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of E. Clay Street.

Police say two people witnessed what they believed to be a domestic disturbance and chased a man toward the intersection of N. Lime and E. Clay Streets.

Another person who was being chased pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot, police said.

No one was hurt.

The person that fired the shot fled the scene but police were able to make contact with him and he voluntarily came to the police station to be interviewed.

Police did recover the handgun and have not filed any charges at this time.