Rise ’N Roll Bakery Issues Allergy Alert

(FDA) Rise’n Roll Bakery of Middlebury, IN, is recalling all its donut varieties and cinnamon caramel donut holes because they may contain undeclared egg. They are also recalling Rise’n Roll Specialties Nutty Crunch in eight-ounce pouches because they contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to egg, or peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Rise’n Roll Specialties Nutty Crunch containing undeclared peanuts was packaged in 8 oz. pouches with UPC 827912041583. The product was sold in the company’s retail store and distributed to retail stores in the following states: PA, IL, KS, MI, OH, WI, IN, MN, MO, VA; and to a distributor in PA. Customers may have also purchased this product on the company’s website: www.risenrollbakery.com The recalled product has a sell by date of June 13th, 2014 or earlier.

The donut and donut holes products containing undeclared egg are packaged in brown boxes and labeled with the name Rise’n Roll Bakery and Deli. The donuts are packaged in six and twelve-count boxes with UPC 626570617440 & 626570617457 respectively while the cinnamon caramel donut holes are packaged in 1.05 pound. boxes with UPC 626570617433. These products were produced on or before Jan. 13th, 2014 and were sold in the company’s retail store and distributed to retail stores in Northern Indiana.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated during an FDA inspection of the manufacturer where label review found the undeclared ingredients in the product. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Rise’n Roll Specialties Nutty Crunch will no longer be produced with peanuts. All future donut production will be labeled to declare egg.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-574-825-4032 Mon-Fri 8am to 4pm Eastern Standard Time.