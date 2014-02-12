Man charged in fatal shooting of Amish horse

Police charge a Lancaster County man in the fatal shooting of a horse last year. On November 25, 2013, an Amish man reported to police that he was driving north in a horse and buggy with his wife and children ages seven, nine and twelve in the 100 block of North Ronks Road at about 9 pm.
As a northbound vehicle passed the buggy, the victim said he heard a firecracker type noise at which time his horse spooked and bolted. The victim regained control of the horse and continued on to his farm, unaware that the noise was a gunshot. After arriving home, he found that his horse was bleeding from the mouth. A veterinarian was called, but the horse died prior to the veterinarian’s arrival.
A necropsy of the horse conducted at the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square. It was discovered that the horse died as a result of a gunshot wound to its left chest.
As a result of an extensive investigation, East Lampeter Township Police today arrested Timothy Antonio Diggs, Jr., 22, of Ronks. Charges against Diggs include Recklessly Endangering another Person, Propulsion of Missiles into an Occupied Vehicle or on to roadway, and Cruelty to Animals.
Diggs is already being held at Lancaster County Prison after a December 2, 2013 search of his apartment uncovered stolen firearms and a stolen motorcycle from two separate burglaries in East Lampeter Township and Upper Leacock
7 comments
Cindy W.
That is some damn good police work! What is wrong with some of these nuts!
brohdaw
Sounds like a model citizen -prison citizen that is…keep him where he is!
MyTakeOnIt
Where are the firearms charges? Had he missed the horse, someone in the buggy would have received the bullet. Who is to say he wasn't aiming for the people?
Rick
A comment on the page wins the Internet today: "Was he arrested at the barbershop?"
disturbed1
What a waste of human flesh. Why can’t people like this kill people like this and leave the rest of us out of it.
Heather Oliveras
Was right outside my house could of went into my house or anyone else’s if not the buggy. That poor horse took that bullet n still got his family home. He deserves homicide charges that is just wrong. Look at his dumb a$$ 2 waste of life. That apt is full of nothing but drug addicts n thief’s they should b banned from here put an eye sore on the community
Jay
Was his barber charged with anything?
Comments are closed.