State liquor law says teenager can’t keep playing live music at places that serve alcohol

Kayla Kroh has written and sung songs for the last 4 years. She said she uses music to cope with bullying. “Writing songs based off of what happened to me was to prevail through that kind of thing. I’ll never forget about it, I just don’t want to dwell on it” said Kayla.

Kayla said she wants to play in front of an audience, but there’s a law where if you are under 18 you cannot perform in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

State Police are now enforcing the law. Kayla’s frustrated because she has already performed publicly around 200 times at places like the Stone Grille in York County. Melissa Eckard is an assistant manager at the Stone Grille. She said “we have no say. She brings a really nice crowd, she packs the restaurant on Friday and Saturday when she’s here.”

Kayla said “I honestly did love playing there.” Her mother Jody is Kayla’s biggest fan. Jody said “Kayla got her start at open mics at these type of venues. And for them to be able to take that away from these young artists, I just feel it’s not right.”

Kayla said she refuses to give up. “I’m definitely not going to stop playing music. There is nothing in this world that can stop me” said Kayla.