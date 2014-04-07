Mother gets 20 years in breast milk homicide of daughter

Stephanie Greene, 39, of, Campobello, S.C.

(Fox8) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of killing her infant daughter with drugs in her breast milk.

Stephanie Greene, 39, of, Campobello, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse, involuntary manslaughter and unlawful conduct toward a child in the 2010 death of her 46-day-old daughter, Alexis.

On Nov. 13, 2010, the baby was found dead in her parent’s bed, according to solicitor Barry Barnett.

When the coroner’s office investigators arrived at the scene, Greene was slurring her words, had unfocused eyes and appeared disoriented, according to testimony at the trial.

Barnett said a toxicology report showed a toxic level of morphine in Greene’s blood, liver and brain. He said other drugs were also in her system, including Klonopin.

Greene did not disclose her morphine prescription to her OB/GYN and did not reveal her pregnancy and breastfeeding to the doctor prescribing the drug, according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor’s office argued Greene’s drug use led to the death of Alexis, an allegation backed up by forensic evidence and doctors.

A doctor at the trial said the baby must have been given the drugs orally, since there was an absence of needle marks.

According to Barnett, Greene currently has 38 fraudulent prescription drugs charges pending against her.

