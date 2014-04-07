Arrests made in West York home invasion

West York Borough Police have made two arrests in a home invasion that occurred last night in the 1400 block of Monroe Street.

The victims say three people showed up at their house around 11:20pm looking for a confrontation and then forced their way in through the front door. Once inside two of the invaders assaulted a female victim and injured her face.

Police identified two of suspects as a Craig Jefferson and Nikki Lartz. After interviewing the third person who entered the home, police determined he had nothing to do with any of the criminal activity that took place.

Jefferson was taken into custody early this morning at his residence. He was taken to Central Booking and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit simple assault and harassment.

Lartz has been transported to Central Booking to be processed and arraigned on charges of Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Simple Assault and Harassment.