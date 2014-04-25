Man’s emotional reaction to finding out he will be a grandpa

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Posted 9:36 AM, April 25, 2014
A video posted to YouTube shows the moment a man finds out he is going to be a grandpa.

Jessica Hickey said her mother passed away 20 years ago and her father has been asking for grandchildren since her wedding night.

