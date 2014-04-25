Man’s emotional reaction to finding out he will be a grandpa

A video posted to YouTube shows the moment a man finds out he is going to be a grandpa.
Jessica Hickey said her mother passed away 20 years ago and her father has been asking for grandchildren since her wedding night.
1 Comment
Kerri
LOVE IT!!! Congratulations Grandpa (and parents lol)
Comments are closed.