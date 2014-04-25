U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in 14 year old murder case

For the second time this month a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest a suspect in an over 14 year old “cold” murder case. Early this morning U.S. Marshals took Daniel Rivera-Morales into custody without incident in the 4900 block of Haverford Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Rivera-Morales was wanted in the August 1999 murder of an individual in the Ponce De Leon Public Housing Project in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Rivera-Morales was living in the area while on parole for 2003 federal conviction in Puerto Rico for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He received a nearly 12 year prison sentence.

A warrant was issued for Rivera-Morales on Tuesday, April 22, charging him with Homicide, Possession of Illegal Firearm, Porting and Transporting of a Firearm and Discharging of Firearm Causing Death.

He is being held at Dauphin County Prison pending an extradition hearing for his return to Puerto Rico.