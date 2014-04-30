Elizabethville woman, 36, charged with child endagerment

An Elizabethville woman is facing charges after her 2-year-old was found wandering in a busy street on Tuesday afternoon while she was passed out in an apartment, police said.

Jasmin Gueits, 36, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators were called to the first block of Callowhill Street around 3 p.m. after receiving calls that a 2-year-old boy was throwing rocks, McDonald’s food items (including a burger, shake and fries), a pack of Newport cigarettes and a clothes hanger at passing cars.

A driver of a passing vehicle stopped to check on the boy after having their car hit by a rock, police said. The witness found Gueits passed out inside the apartment and called 911 for help.