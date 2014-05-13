Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Closings & Delays

Three Killed in Crash on I-78 Berks County

Posted 5:33 AM, May 13, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Three people have died after a multi-vehicle crash and fire on a Berks County highway.  It happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 78.  Pennsylvania State Police say a tractor trailer hit a car on the eastbound side of the highway as it attempted to pass by a slowing truck in the right lane.  The crash caused a chain reaction that included a total of seven vehicles.   Some of the vehicles burst into flames due to the impact.