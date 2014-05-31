25-year-old male killed in motorcycle accident along Route 283

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Posted 3:14 PM, May 31, 2014, by , Updated at 11:41PM, May 31, 2014
Northwest Regional Police have released the name of the male that was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in Mount Joy Township.

According to police Kevin Sherk, 25, of Harrisburg was pronounced dead at the scene after he was riding his motorcycle at an excessive speed.

Officials say that Sherk was passing other vehicles on the highway before he smashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the right hand lane of Route 283. The driver of the  tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Both lanes eastbound on Route 743 were shut down for several hours.