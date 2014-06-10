BREAKING: Police say Injuries reported in Oregon high school shooting

(CNN) — Injuries, but no deaths, were reported in a Tuesday morning shooting at a high school near Portland, Oregon, police agencies said.

About an hour after the shooting, Oregon State Police said the area was secure, and that the situation is contained. No one was killed in the shooting, state police spokesman Lt. Greg Hastings said.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. PT at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, about 12 miles east of Portland, said Sue Strickland of the Troutdale Police Department.

Classes were in session at the time, Strickland said. It wasn’t clear how many people were injured, and details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

A couple of SWAT teams responded, Strickland said.

CNN first learned of the shooting through reports on Twitter.

CNN’s Stefan Simon contributed to this report.