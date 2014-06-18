BREAKING NEWS: 2 young children rescued from the Codorus Creek

York County

Rescuers say the boys were swimming in Codorus Creek in Spring Garden Township, York County when they got too close to the dam there. Its current started to pull them under.

Witnesses saw the boys clinging to a log and yelling for help just after 3 p.m.

“They got lucky,” says Dan Allen, who saw the rescue. “If you get stuck in a low head dam, you’re probably, if you’re not experienced in how to get out, you’re going to drown.”

Fire departments arrived and swimmers from Dover Township’s Advanced Technical Rescue Team went into the creek to save the boys. The creek was deep enough in places they had to swim to pull the children to safety.

West Manchester Twp. Fire Chief Dave Nichols says the suction effect from a low head dam is extremely dangerous and has caused drownings in other areas.

“Pulls the water and whatever’s in that water back into the dam,” he explains. “And there’s actually a space below the dam, [it pulls you] underwater for a period of time.”

He says the boys were scared and cold but are unhurt. They went into the creek because of the heat.

“They were just looking for some relief and didn’t realize the danger they put themselves into,” he says.