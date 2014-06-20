Summer officially arrives cool with the threat for showers

We welcome summer officially tomorrow but we will not be starting with summer like weather. Temperatures will be 10 degrees below average and there is a threat for showers.

THIS EVENING: Wow, what a spectacular evening with sunshine and very comfortable air mass in place. Temperatures in the upper 70s will fall to the upper 60s. Clouds will be increasing as our next storm system moves out of Ohio to our south.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will thicken and showers will be possible after 2am. The main storm system moves by to our south into the Carolina’s but we’ll see a few scattered showers around by morning. Lows will not be as cool as they were this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy start with the threat for a few scattered showers into the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

OUTLOOK: High pressure returns as well as a building ridge bringing dry and nice weather for Sunday and Monday. Sunday may start out with more clouds but as the high builds in, we’ll see more sunshine mixing in and out later in the day. Highs Sunday will be around 80 but by Monday it will be a bit warmer in the lower 80s. Next system advances towards us Tuesday but most of the day remains dry with the rain threat very late towards evening. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Showers and storms are more likely with the passage of a cold front on Wednesday. Highs will manage the low 80s then we dry out for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

